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Granit Xhaka pulls out of Switzerland Nations League squad due to calf injury

Granit Xhaka suffered an injury against Chelsea
Granit Xhaka suffered an injury against ChelseaAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Switzerland's Granit ⁠Xhaka will miss his side's final two ‌Nations League Group B1 games ‌with Slovenia and ‌Scotland after suffering a ‌calf injury, the Swiss ‌FA announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old midfielder had been ‌restored to Murat Yakin's ⁠squad ‌after missing the October ​clashes with Scotland, Slovenia and North ​Macedonia after admitting to obtaining a forged COVID-19 ⁠vaccination certificate ​in 2022.

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However, the Swiss team said that Xhaka, who has played ‌152 times for his country, had been injured and would not feature in the upcoming games against Slovenia in Maribor on Friday and at home to ‌Scotland in St. Gallen ​on Monday.

"Granit Xhaka has ‌to withdraw from the Swiss national team camp due to a calf injury," a ⁠team ⁠statement said.

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