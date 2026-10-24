Ghana U15 thrash Uzbekistan 4-1 in World Cup Festival opener

Ghana U15 side begin World Cup and Festival campaign with 4-1 win over Uzbekistan

Ghana’s national U-15 boys’ team made a winning start to the maiden FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival with a convincing 4-1 victory over Uzbekistan in their opening Group W match in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Owusu scored twice each to secure all three points for Ghana, who impressively began their campaign in Baku.

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Ghana took control of the contest from the opening whistle, showing attacking intent and composure against their Asian opponents. Aziz Issah led the scoring with a brace before Owusu added two goals to put the game beyond Uzbekistan's reach.

Ghana U15 team in high spirits ahead of Uzbekistan game Ghana Football Association

Uzbekistan managed a consolation goal late in the match, but Ghana held on to claim a comfortable victory and make an early statement in the competition.

The result gives Ghana a positive start in Group W, which also features Myanmar, Guam, the Bahamas and Kazakhstan.

The team is scheduled to face Myanmar and Guam on Sunday before completing their group-stage fixtures against the Bahamas and Kazakhstan on Monday.

What is the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival?

The FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival is a new global youth football competition introduced by FIFA as part of its Talent Development Scheme.

The inaugural boys’ edition is taking place in Azerbaijan from October 24th to 30th, 2026, with the aim of giving young players from around the world greater access to international competition and development opportunities.

Unlike conventional World Cups, the event is designed primarily around player development and participation. The 2026 edition features teams from 189 FIFA member associations, with matches played in an eight-a-side format over two 20-minute halves.

Teams first compete in a qualification phase, with their results determining placement in one of six tiers for the second stage.

Every team continues playing through to the final day, ensuring participants gain further match experience regardless of their results in the opening phase. The winner of Tier A will be crowned the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival champion.

The inaugural event features boys’ teams, while a girls’ edition is scheduled for 2027. FIFA plans to stage separate boys’ and girls’ competitions annually from 2028 onwards.