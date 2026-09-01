Ghana's Forson Amankwah set to join Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva on loan

Forson Amankwah played only 19 games in the Championship for Norwich City last season.

Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah is set to leave Norwich City on loan, with Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva closing in on a one-year deal for the 23-year-old.

The loan will run for the 2026/27 season and will not include an option to buy, meaning Amankwah is expected to return to Norwich at the end of the campaign.

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The move is designed to give the Ghanaian regular first-team football after struggling to establish himself consistently since joining Norwich from Red Bull Salzburg in August 2024.

He signed a four-year contract with the Canaries, with the club holding an option for an additional year.

Amankwah's progress at Norwich has also been disrupted by injuries, limiting his rhythm and making it difficult for him to build sustained momentum.

Norwich continue to rate the midfielder highly and believe a season of regular football can help him develop physically, regain consistency and put himself in a stronger position to compete for more first-team minutes when he returns.

Despite receiving offers from Blackburn, Derby County and Germany, the Ghanaian midfielder joined Hapoel Be’er Sheva because he was motivated by Europa League football, assured game time and being a key member of the team's campaign.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification and will instead compete in the Europa League League Phase, where they have been drawn to face Bournemouth, Juventus and Union Saint-Gilloise, among other opponents.

The European campaign will provide Amankwah with the opportunity to play at a high level while gaining the regular football Norwich believe he needs at this stage of his development.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva's coaching staff view Amankwah as an important part of their plans for the season and expect him to play a significant role following his arrival.