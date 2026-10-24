Ghana qualify for U17 World Cup round of 16, set to face Argentina

Black Maidens will face Argentina in the round of 16 of U17 Women's World Cup

Ghana's Black Maidens have qualified for the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after beating Canada 2-0 in their final Group C match in Morocco.

Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side secured the victory they needed to progress to the knockout stage, finishing the group phase with four points from three matches.

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The Black Maidens made a difficult start to the tournament, losing 3-0 to Norway in their opening game. They responded with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Brazil, showing resilience to claim their first point before facing Canada in a decisive final fixture.

Against Canada, Ghana created the better opportunities in the first half, with Jessica Appiah coming close to opening the scoring after her powerful effort was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Megan Lemieux.

The breakthrough arrived after a double substitution by Adarkwa.

Hajara Adam sent a looping pass forward that came back off the post, allowing fellow substitute Priscilla Mensah to find Linda Achiaa, who finished with her first touch just 35 seconds after coming on.

Christiana Ashiaku then sealed the victory in stoppage time with a long-range effort, confirming Ghana’s place in the next round.

The result lifted Ghana above Canada and secured their progression to the knockout stage, while the North Americans must wait to learn whether they will advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group C standings at Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup Flashscore

The Black Maidens will now face Argentina in the round of 16 as they look to continue their campaign in Morocco.

Ghana are seeking to build on their history in the competition, having claimed bronze at the 2012 edition and reached the quarter-finals on three occasions.