Kenyan champions Gor Mahia extend perfect FKF Premier League run

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia remained unbeaten in the 2026/27 SportPesa Premier League campaign after edging out Bandari FC 1-0 in a fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Gor Mahia kicked off their season with a 4-2 victory against Murang’a Seal before defeating APS Bomet 1-0 in their second match of the delayed league.

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K’Ogalo are now the only side in the league with three wins out of three following their success against the visiting Dockers.

In a tightly contested fixture, midfielder Alpha Onyango scored what turned out to be the winner in the second half. He scored in the 69th minute after finishing off a superb cross from substitute Ebenezer Assifuah. The Ghanaian import picked out Onyango with a defence-splitting pass, allowing the Harambee Stars players to find the back of the net.

Onyango has now scored two goals this season, having hit the target in the 1-0 win against APS Bomet in Kericho.

Despite the victory, Gor Mahia never looked dangerous from the onset. K’Ogalo, under Ghanaian legend Charles Akonnor, failed to break down a resilient Bandari side coached by former Tusker FC man Charles Okere.

With the first half ending in a 0-0 draw, Gor Mahia upped their tempo in the second period with Akonnor making a double change. Assifuah and David Okoth were swapped for Denis Omedi and Ben Stanley.

The win saw Gor Mahia stay top of the 18-team league table with nine points, while Mara Sugar - who drew 0-0 against Ulinzi Stars - are second with five points from three matches.

The FKF’s historical record lists Gor Mahia as the league’s most successful club, with 22 top-flight championships, including the latest crown secured in 2026.

The club’s title-winning years stretch across different generations: 1968, 1974, 1976, 1979, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

In other matches, Posta Rangers secured their first win after downing KCB 1-0. Promoted Migori Youth remained winless from two matches after drawing 0-0 against Mathare United.

AFC Leopards to face Shabana

On Sunday, newcomers 3K will come up against Murang’a Seal, Nairobi United will host APS Bomet, Mombasa United will take on former champions Kenya Police FC, while AFC Leopards will be up against Shabana FC.

This will be Police’s first game since parting ways with head coach Nicholas Muyoti and assistant coach John Baraza on October 21st, after just two league matches.

In a statement announcing the departures, Police said the decision was linked to the coaches’ pursuit of advanced coaching qualifications.

“Coach Nicholas Muyoti and John Baraza joined Kenya Police Football Club on the understanding that the Club would release them to advance their CAF coaching credentials whenever an opportunity arose,” read part of the statement.

“The Club has consented to their requests and recognises that the coaching dynamics are shifting. Soon it will be mandatory for only licensed CAF-A holders to steer Kenya Premier League Teams.”

The statement concluded: “The Board and Management of the Team commends the duo’s diligence, commitment, professionalism, and work ethic while wishing them very best in their education and coaching journeys.”

Muyoti took charge of Kenya Police in January 2026 after serving as assistant coach under Serbian tactician Dusan Stojanovic. Police are currently sitting third from the bottom with one point.