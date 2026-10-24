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Iwobi matches Salah's Premier League milestone against Coventry

Iwobi matches Salah's Premier League milestone in Fulham win
Iwobi matches Salah's Premier League milestone in Fulham winJay Soundo / Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi reached another milestone in his Premier League career as Fulham secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Coventry City on Saturday.

The midfielder’s outing took him to 328 Premier League appearances, drawing him level with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah as the joint-second most-capped African player in the competition's history.

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While the Egyptian has accumulated 26,785 minutes in the competition, the former Arsenal wonderkid has logged 22,898 minutes.

Iwobi could move clear of Salah into outright second place on the list when the Cottagers travel to Aston Villa for their next Premier League fixture, provided he makes an appearance.

Former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Kolo Toure holds the record with 353 appearances.

The Super Eagles star featured for 73 minutes as Alvaro Arbeloa’s side claimed all three points thanks to Oscar Bobb’s 80th-minute strike. 

Beyond the result, Iwobi made his presence felt against Frank Lampard's men, registering 60 touches and 51 passes with an impressive passing accuracy of 86.3%.

He also contributed two key passes, three crosses and one shot as Fulham battled to secure a narrow victory.

Defensively, the former Everton and Arsenal midfielder recorded one tackle before making way in the 73rd minute for Cesar Palacios.

With the result, the Londoners now occupy the 13th position in the standings, having accrued eight points from eight matches played so far.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
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Premier LeagueAlex IwobiFulhamMohamed SalahArsenalCoventry

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