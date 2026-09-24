Xavi and Klopp play out draw on debut as Gakpo leaves it late against Germany

Cody Gakpo - one of Jurgen Klopp's former players at Liverpool - netted a 92nd-minute equaliser to ensure Klopp's first game in charge of Germany did not end in victory, as the Netherlands rescued a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

This clash between two historic rivals marked the beginning of new eras for both nations after the appointment of new big-named managers, with Klopp joined on the touchline by new Netherlands boss Xavi.

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Despite the anticipation that stemmed from that, it was a tepid start, at least until the hosts had the ball in the back of the net in the 12th minute. However, Virgil van Dijk’s header was ruled out due to Brian Brobbey impeding Germany goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen.

The game was played at a frantic pace, but action was limited until a burst of life around the half-hour mark. Following on from Jamal Musiala’s injury in the warm-up, Kai Havertz was forced off with a hamstring issue, but debuting substitute Younes Ebnoutalib forced Bart Verbruggen into a save almost immediately.

The contest soon had its first official goal, although not without controversy, as Felix Nmecha fired into the corner from close range while Brobbey lay on the floor with a game-ending injury in the Germany half.

Die Mannschaft should have been two to the good when a breakaway allowed Kevin Schade to play in Karim Adeyemi, yet he somehow missed the target with the goal at his mercy. At the other end, Crysencio Summerville headed straight at Ter Stegen and Gakpo did the same, although only after one of several loose passes from the visiting goalkeeper gifted possession to Oranje.

Match momentum Flashscore

Eager to give their supporters something to cheer about, the Netherlands started the second period on top. Denzel Dumfries was particularly dangerous, first heading over before drawing a strong stop from Ter Stegen. The latter then intervened to twice thwart Dutch debutant Mexx Meerdink as the pressure began to increase. Gradually, though, Germany were able to nullify the Dutch’s attacking endeavours and even made some forays forward themselves, albeit without working Verbruggen.

Ultimately, the home crowd had to wait until the 92nd minute of the game to see their team equalise through Gakpo’s impressive volleyed finish at the back post for his sixth goal in as many international appearances.

In the end, a point apiece is a fair outcome and at least means the four-time world champions avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions. The Dutch, meanwhile, have still lost only one home game since 2023.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marc ter Stegen (Germany)

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