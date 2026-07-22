Gavi responds to being punched by Parades: I understand it’s not a good image for children

Gavi responds to being punched by Parades: I understand it’s not a good image for childre

Spain midfielder Gavi has spoken on the aftermath of the World Cup final in which he was attacked by Leandro Paredes.

Fifa has opened an investigation into the violent scenes that followed Spain’s World Cup final win on Sunday as multiple Argentina players face lengthy bans.

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Argentina saw their hopes of retaining the World Cup ended by a 1-0 extra-time defeat in New Jersey on Sunday as Ferran Torres scored an extra time winner.

Tensions were high after the final whistle as Argentina’s players and coaching staff reacted in disgraceful fashion, targeting the likes of Gavi who were met with violence.

Parades was subsequently shown a red card by the referee, Slavko Vincic after he appeared to grab Eric García by the throat before throwing Gavi to the ground.

Despite his actions and the poor message it sends to young fans, Gavi spoke this week as he revealed that he understands that Parades should not be punished further by FIFA.

“I don’t think they should be sanctioned, he said. ‘I understand it’s not a good image for children, but that’s part of football.

“Perhaps the most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match.”

Gavi also sent a message to fans after the final as he personally thanked Barcelona’s academy for their guidance.

“I owe a great deal to everyone at La Masia who welcomed me from day one, and to the coaches and staff at FC Barcelona, who helped me grow as a footballer and as a person, and enabled me to become a world champion.”