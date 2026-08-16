Gattuso’s Lazio debut ends in shock defeat to Mantova

Gennaro Gattuso looks on during the Coppa Italia match between Lazio and Mantova

Gennaro Gattuso's reign as Lazio coach got off to a miserable start on Sunday as last season's finalists exited the Italian Cup with a 2-0 home defeat by second-tier Mantova.

The 48-year-old took charge of Lazio in July, four months after leaving his post as Italy coach after the national team missed out on a third consecutive World Cup.

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As an AC Milan player between 1999 and 2012, Gattuso won two Serie A titles and two Champions League trophies, but he has yet to reach similar heights as a coach.

The 2006 World Cup winner has also managed Fiorentina, Valencia, Napoli and Marseille.

Lazio have been knocked out of the Coppa Italia Flashscore

Lazio were the only one of the 12 Serie A clubs competing in the last 64 of the tournament to be knocked out.

Seven-time Italian Cup winners, Lazio lost last season's final to Inter Milan in May.

Catch up on the other Coppa Italia results here.