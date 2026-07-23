GAIS edge past Nordsjaelland in Conference League clash

FC Nordsjælland did not get off to the best start when the club kicked off its European campaign on Thursday. Playing at Gamla Ullevi in ​​Gothenburg, the Danish visitors lost 0–1 to the Swedish side GAIS in the first of two legs in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The Swedish victory was thoroughly deserved, as the home team was the better side for the greater part of the match. The Danes came under heavy pressure at times during the first half, and the Swedes created several good chances.

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Andreas Hansen had to come to his team's rescue on several occasions—not least when he saved a header from Joackim Fagerjord at the near post following a corner kick.

In another instance, the crossbar saved the Danish visitors after Oscar Pettersson unleashed a spectacular long-range shot from a narrow angle.

GAIS - FC Nordsjaelland - Player Ratings Flashare

The first half looked destined to end goalless, when Matteo de Brienne opened the Swedish account three minutes from the break. The Canadian struck his shot perfectly from outside the box, leaving Andreas Hansen with no chance of saving it.

By that point, FCN had managed to settle into the game a bit more, and Norwegian player Runar Norheim had a couple of half-chances. The second half was more evenly contested, though GAIS had more chances to double the score than the Danish visitors were to find an equalizer.

Young Icelandic defender Robert Thorkelsson, in particular, had chances to extend the lead. At the other end, Prince Amoako came close with a long-range effort that went just wide shortly before the end.

With the narrow Swedish win, everything is still up for grabs in the return leg in Farum next Thursday.