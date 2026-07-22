Inter Turku draw with Istanbul Basaksehir in Conference League

Inter Turku held on for an impressive away draw in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League (UECL) second qualifying round match against one of the biggest clubs to enter the competition at this stage, Istanbul Basaksehir.

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Inter Turku

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The final of this season's competition is due to be held at Besiktas Stadium, but Inter Turku earned themselves a much earlier trip to Istanbul by winning 3-2 on aggregate against FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round.

The former Turkish Super Lig champions were supposed to be a daunting prospect for the Finnish side, but nobody told that to Clinton Jephta, who found himself in space on the left when receiving Jasse Tuominen's through ball before cutting onto his right foot and curling in the opening goal in the 16th minute.

It could have got better for the visitors soon after as Alie Conteh and Luka Kuittinen had efforts on target, but the home side then began to grow into the game, as Eldor Shomurodov - fresh from representing Uzbekistan at the World Cup - was one of four players to have a shot at goal before half-time.

The equaliser was coming, and it finally arrived nine minutes into the second half, when Yusuf Sari's corner was headed in well by Emin Bayram.

Shomurodov and Ivan Brnic continued to look lively for Nuri Sahin's side, who nearly won it in the dying seconds through Jerome Opoku, but FC Inter held on for a respectable draw to take back to Turku for the second leg on 30th July.

Follow all the UECL qualifiers on Flashscore.