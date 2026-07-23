Polissya and Copenhagen share spoils in six-goal thriller

A late equalizer prevented FC Copenhagen from claiming a narrow win in their first competitive encounter of the season when they shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw with Ukrainian outfit FC Polissya in the first leg of their clash in the second round of the qualification for the Conference League.

FC Copenhagen went into the match handicapped by the absence of some of their biggest stars, but they got exactly the start they had been dreaming of after three minutes when Robert Silva controlled a delivery from Mads Emil Madsen on the left wing, searched across the pitch, and finished off with a superb shot past Georgiy Bushchan from the edge of the box.

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However, the visitors did not have long to celebrate as Polissya restored parity only three minutes later when Oleksandr Nazarenko headed a delivery from Borel Tomandzoto back across goal, where Igor Krasnopir was left with an easy task heading the ball into the open net.

The match developed into a fairly tactical affair in the first half, where the home side maintained the majority of possession, while both sides seemed pleased to maintain status quo rather than risking too much. However, Polissya still managed to take the lead after 36 minutes when Oleg Fedor intercepted a poor delivery from Junnosuke Suzuki inside his own box to slot the ball past the helpless Icelandic keeper Alex Rúnarsson.

FC Polissya - FC Copenhagen - Player Ratings Flashare

The Danish visitors came out after the break with much more determination to seize the initiative and were rewarded for their efforts ten minutes after the restart. After great defensive work from Mads Emil Madsen, Mohamed Elyounoussi drove the ball forward and found Silva, who doubled his tally of the night with a clinical effort past Bushchan.

The home side then squandered an enormous chance to restore their lead after an hour's play when Oleksandr Nazarenko headed the ball across the box for the onrushing Oleg Fedor, who blasted the ball over the bar with the goal at his mercy. Instead, the Danish visitors made it 3-2 five minutes from the end when Andreas Cornelius put the ball on a plate for Mads Emil Madsen to find the target with a flat finish in the far corner.

But the goal show still wasn't over, as the home side managed to draw level two minutes from the end when Vladyslav Veleten floated a nice delivery towards the back post, where Oleksandr Filippov slotted the ball past Runarsson.