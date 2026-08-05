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Fulham step up pursuit of Real Madrid wonderkid Thiago Pitarch

Thiago Pitarch in action for Spain's under-19s
Thiago Pitarch in action for Spain's under-19sSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Fulham's summer rebuild under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa continues, with sources confirming to Flashscore that the club's interest in Real Madrid midfielder Thiago Pitarch is concrete and genuine.

After already turning to his former club to secure the signings of Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios, Arbeloa is now pushing to reunite with another of the brightest products to emerge from Madrid's ranks.

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Arbeloa is a huge admirer of Pitarch and believes Craven Cottage represents the ideal next step in the 19-year-old's development.

Pitarch has enjoyed a promising rise since joining Real Madrid from Leganes in 2023, earning recognition with Spain's youth teams and establishing himself as one of the club's most highly rated prospects. 

The teenager's intelligence and composure in possession and ability to dictate the tempo from midfield are qualities Arbeloa believes would perfectly complement the style he wants to implement at Fulham.

While Madrid continue to view Pitarch as a player with a significant future, Fulham believe regular Premier League football could accelerate his development.

Sources say Arbeloa sees the move as beneficial for both player and club, with the Spaniard convinced Pitarch could become a key part of his new-look midfield.

The Cottagers have also been exploring a move for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, with talks surrounding the structure and financial details of a potential deal understood to be real.

However, Pitarch remains one of the club's standout midfield targets as Arbeloa continues shaping a squad in his own image.

Additionally, sources have revealed that Arbeloa is a huge fan of winger Oscar Bobb and is excited about unlocking his full potential at Craven Cottage this season. 

Arbeloa takes charge of his first competitive match when Fulham face Chelsea on the opening Premier League weekend.

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Premier LeagueFulhamThiago PitarchAlvaro ArbeloaReal MadridOscar BobbShea Charles

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