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Fulham keep trust in Arbeloa as pressure begins to mount

Alvaro Arbeloa has a chance to start building trust at Fulham
Alvaro Arbeloa has a chance to start building trust at FulhamAction Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Alvaro Arbeloa is about to enter the first genuinely important stretch of his Fulham reign.

The former Real Madrid boss has had a tricky start to life at Craven Cottage, with early results prompting speculation that he could already be under pressure.

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Fulham sources rejected that suggestion and stressed that it was far too soon to judge Arbeloa or question his position. The next few weeks, though, will give the club a much better opportunity to assess what he is building.

Fulham face Ipswich, Hull and Coventry in their next three league matches, with all three clubs having been promoted from the Championship last season. Arbeloa will see that run as a major opportunity to get Fulham’s first win of the season and start building momentum.

There is also a home Carabao Cup meeting with Crystal Palace, giving Fulham another chance to put a positive result on the board and lift morale around the squad.

That makes the period leading into the next international break particularly important. 

By then, Fulham should have a much clearer idea of how Arbeloa is progressing and, crucially, how much support remains behind him.

Sources indicate that the club are prepared to give Arbeloa further backing if results and performances begin to improve. That could also mean another trip into the transfer market in January.

It is understood Arbeloa would ideally have added another defender before the season began, and that need has not necessarily disappeared.

A player capable of providing versatility across the back line could therefore become a target in January if Fulham decide they need more depth and flexibility in defence.

The message from inside the club remains that Arbeloa needs time, rather than that his position is in immediate danger.

But the upcoming fixtures give him a chance to change the narrative himself.

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