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Fulham face battle to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia

Fulham face battle to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia
Fulham face battle to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo GarciaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / MICHAL FAJT,ZOSPORTU.SK

Fulham could face a difficult task in their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia this summer, with no immediate breakthrough expected.

According to Sky Sports News, new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has been impressed by Garcia’s early performances in training since taking charge. 

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The return of Brazilian forward Endrick following his post-World Cup break could also influence Mourinho’s plans for his attacking options. 

As a result, there may be little urgency surrounding Garcia’s potential departure. 

The 21-year-old is a key target for new Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who has known the striker since his teenage years in Real Madrid’s academy. 

Fulham are reportedly fully behind Arbeloa’s interest and view Garcia as their leading target to strengthen the forward line.

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Football transfersGonzalo GarciaAlvaro ArbeloaReal MadridFulham

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