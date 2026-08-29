Frosinone thrash Fiorentina to spoil 100-year anniversary party

Fiorentina’s nine-game competitive unbeaten run at the Stadio Artemio Franchi (W4, D5) came to an abrupt end as Frosinone produced a shock 3-0 win in Serie A, leaving La Viola bottom of the table without even a goal to their name.

Threatening to dampen Fiorentina’s 100-year anniversary celebrations, Frosinone started quickly with Giorgi Kvernadze firing over before Patrizio Masini forced David de Gea into an early save.

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The hosts started to take control though and Albert Gudmundsson was expertly denied by Lorenzo Palmisani before finding the back of the net, only to see his goal disallowed for offside.

New loan signing Franco Mastantuono also struck just wide from the edge of the box, but La Viola would be rocked by Antonio Raimondo, who put Frosinone in front after squeezing Kvernadze’s tee-up inside the near post.

His previous five scoring appearances saw the visitors win by two or more goals, and after Fiorentina hit the post twice through Mastantuono and another summer arrival Victor Valdepenas, Frosinone doubled their lead before half-time.

Giacomo Calo whipped a corner in and Gabriele Bracaglia opened his Serie A account by heading down into the net. The newly-promoted side then almost sent more shockwaves through the stadium as Anthony Oyono forced De Gea into a stop just before the break.

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Frosinone also conjured up the first chance after the restart, with Ilario Monterisi heading over from a corner. That seemingly woke up Fiorentina as they drove forward, and Cher Ndour curled just wide from the edge of the area before Mastantuono cut inside and dragged his shot inches past the near post.

However, La Viola’s night went from bad to worse as the visitors extended their advantage against the run of play. Bracaglia followed up his goal in the first half with an assist as he pinged a beautiful pass to Raimondo, who chested it down before lashing into the top corner on the half-volley for his brace.

That goal caps off a nightmare start for Fabio Grosso, who has seen his new team lose back-to-back Serie A matches without scoring while conceding seven, and star striker Moise Kean is reportedly on his way to Como.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat to Juventus on their return to the top flight, Frosinone can be much more pleased with their start, and they are now unbeaten in six Serie A away games stretching back to their last time in the division (W2, D4).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriele Bracaglia (Frosinone)

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