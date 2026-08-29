Fiorentina make move for Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto

Fiorentina are pushing to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto before the transfer deadline as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

According to Sky Sports, the Serie A club are pursuing a deal for the Italy international, who has missed Leeds’ opening two games of the season with a hamstring injury suffered during pre-season.

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Daniel Farke confirmed Gnonto returned to group training this week.

The 22-year-old was frustrated by his limited role during Leeds’ return to the Premier League last season and could now be offered the opportunity to return to Italy.

Gnonto has two years remaining on his Leeds contract.