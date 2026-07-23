Freddie Woodman extends Liverpool stay

Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has signed a new contract with the Reds.

The 29-year-old joined the club on a free transfer last summer to strengthen their goalkeeping options and has now committed his future to Anfield with a contract extension.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m absolutely delighted, to be honest,” Woodman told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Off the back of last season, personally it was amazing for me and then to come back in pre-season and there be an offer for me from the club to stay here longer, I was made up.

“I’m just so happy that I could re-sign here and be a part of this amazing club.

“(I feel) pride and so many emotions, really. Last season I came in and did the role I was doing and then when I got the opportunity to play, especially the Palace game, it just felt like a real connection to the fans and just a massive understanding of them.

“Now I get the chance to stay here for longer and to be a part of it again is unbelievable, and me and my family are delighted.”