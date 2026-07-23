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Freddie Woodman extends Liverpool stay

Freddie Woodman extends Liverpool stay
Freddie Woodman extends Liverpool stayNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has signed a new contract with the Reds.

The 29-year-old joined the club on a free transfer last summer to strengthen their goalkeeping options and has now committed his future to Anfield with a contract extension.

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“I’m absolutely delighted, to be honest,” Woodman told Liverpoolfc.com. 

“Off the back of last season, personally it was amazing for me and then to come back in pre-season and there be an offer for me from the club to stay here longer, I was made up.

“I’m just so happy that I could re-sign here and be a part of this amazing club.

“(I feel) pride and so many emotions, really. Last season I came in and did the role I was doing and then when I got the opportunity to play, especially the Palace game, it just felt like a real connection to the fans and just a massive understanding of them.

“Now I get the chance to stay here for longer and to be a part of it again is unbelievable, and me and my family are delighted.”

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