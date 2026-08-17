Former Man Utd and Portugal star Nani hits 750 career appearances milestone

Nani, a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, reached the milestone of 750 career appearances whilst playing for FK Aktobe and boasts a career spanning over 20 years with 17 titles won.

A round number that crowns a career spanning more than two decades at the highest level. Among the trophies in his cabinet, standout honours include the Euros, a Champions League title and four Premier League titles, all won while at Manchester United.

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The highlights of Nani's career Flashscore

At club level, Nani has racked up 638 appearances and 133 goals, in a career that has taken him to represent clubs across four continents, in Europe, North America, Oceania and Asia.

Along the way, he has worn the colours of Sporting CP and Estrela da Amadora (Portugal), Man Utd (England), Valencia (Spain), Lazio and Venezia (Italy), Orlando City (United States), Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor (Turkey), and Melbourne Victory (Australia).

For the senior national team, he has played 112 matches and scored 24 goals, figures that place him among the greats in the history of the Portugal side. He currently ranks ninth on the all-time scorers' list and sixth for most caps.

Still active, Nani continues to write his name into football history, remaining with FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan), a club with which he holds a contract until December 2026.