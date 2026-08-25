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Former Danish giants AaB suffer shock Danish Cup defeat

Former Danish giants suffer embarrassing defeat against lower league side in Danish Cup
Former Danish giants suffer embarrassing defeat against lower league side in Danish CupCredit: Mads Andersen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

AaB on Tuesday on Tuesday suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in club when they lost 2-1 against lower league side after extra time.

On Tuesday, Vatanspor—from the Aarhus suburb Brabrand—pulled off one of the biggest cup upsets in recent times. The lower league side  defeated AaB 2–1 after extra time.

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After a closely contested match played on a poor pitch, substitute Brian Nwadik put AaB ahead 1–0 midway through the second half, as expected.

However, in the 85th minute, Vatanspor captain Abduljabar Cumar Mohamed restored parity with a fine header following a free-kick delivery.

This sparked wild celebrations at the modest stadium, and the joy erupted again shortly into extra time.

Mikkel Bach outpaced the visitors' Bjarne Pudel and fired the ball past goalkeeper Bertil Gronkjaer.

Andres Jasson hit the crossbar for AaB shortly before the final whistle, to compound the misery for the North Jutland side.

The defeat comes in the wake of a generally poor run of form for AaB. Steffen Hojer’s squad has picked up just one point from their last three league matches and is sixth in the 1st Division.

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Betano PokalenVatansporBertil GronkjaerBjarne Pudel

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