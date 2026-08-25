Former Chelsea star Nkunku returns to RB Leipzig on loan

France forward Christopher Nkunku has agreed a return to RB Leipzig, signing on-loan from AC Milan for the season, the German Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

Nkunku left Leipzig in 2023 for Chelsea before joining Milan last summer, where he scored just eight times in 35 appearances for the Italians.

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He scored 70 goals in a previous four-year spell with Leipzig, which included two German Cup successes and being named Germany's player of the year in 2022.

The 28-year-old made the last of his 18 Les Bleus appearances in November.

"When I heard of the opportunity to join RB Leipzig, I immediately wanted to say yes," Nkunku said in a club statement.

"I'm very happy to be back here.

"My connection to RB Leipzig is very special. Even after leaving the club, I continued to keep a close eye on what was happening here.

"I'm now ready to add a new chapter to my time here at RBL."