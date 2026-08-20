Aston Villa step up interest in AC Milan’s Christopher Nkunku

Aston Villa have reportedly made enquiries about signing AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku, with the Frenchman attracting interest from several clubs this summer.

According to Onze Mondial, the 28-year-old is also on the radar of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and former club RB Leipzig.

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Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring his situation, while Milan are reportedly open to a loan departure after new manager Ruben Amorim placed him on the transfer list.

Nkunku joined Milan from Chelsea for €37 million last year and made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

He has featured twice in pre-season, scoring against Inter Milan. However, his performances have reportedly failed to convince Amorim, leaving his future at San Siro increasingly uncertain ahead of the new campaign.