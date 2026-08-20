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Aston Villa step up interest in AC Milan’s Christopher Nkunku

Aston Villa step up interest in AC Milan’s Christopher Nkunku
Aston Villa step up interest in AC Milan’s Christopher NkunkuEPhotopress / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Aston Villa have reportedly made enquiries about signing AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku, with the Frenchman attracting interest from several clubs this summer.

According to Onze Mondial, the 28-year-old is also on the radar of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and former club RB Leipzig. 

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Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring his situation, while Milan are reportedly open to a loan departure after new manager Ruben Amorim placed him on the transfer list.

Nkunku joined Milan from Chelsea for €37 million last year and made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. 

He has featured twice in pre-season, scoring against Inter Milan. However, his performances have reportedly failed to convince Amorim, leaving his future at San Siro increasingly uncertain ahead of the new campaign.

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Football transfersChristopher NkunkuAC MilanAston VillaInter

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