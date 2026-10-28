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Former Barcelona assistant Eder Sarabia named new Espanyol boss

Eder Sarabia is the new Espanyol manager
Eder Sarabia is the new Espanyol managerREUTERS / Pablo Morano

Former Barcelona assistant ⁠Eder Sarabia has been appointed as ‌Espanyol manager until June ‌2028, the club ‌said in a ‌statement on Wednesday.

Sarabia ‌replaces Manolo Gonzalez, who was ‌sacked on Tuesday after ⁠a ‌4-3 Copa del ​Rey loss to fourth-tier Sestao.

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The 46-year-old was most recently in charge ⁠of ​Elche, guiding them to promotion and then survival in ‌LaLiga in two seasons.

Sarabia spent seven months as assistant manager to Quique Setien at city rivals Barcelona in 2020.

Espanyol ‌face Villarreal on ​Friday on Sarabia's ‌debut as manager.

After 10 games, Espanyol are 18th in the LaLiga ⁠standings ⁠with ‌eight points.

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