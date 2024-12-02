Flick defends Barcelona youngsters ahead of Mallorca clash: But no excuses

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has defended his young team ahead of tomorrow's clash with Real Mallorca.

Barca meet Mallorca after Saturday's home defeat to Las Palmas and Flick is confident they can bounce back.

A very young team:

"We have the youngest team in LaLiga and we have to learn to fight for victory. When the game is difficult and we are 0-0, the team has to defend as a unit. We did that at the beginning of the season, and the same in attack, everyone. For example, against Las Palmas we did well but we are responsible for the defeat. The positive part is the chances we created. When we believe that a team is inferior, we cannot be complacent."

No excuses:

"I don't want to talk about the game against Las Palmas because it seems like I'm looking for excuses. The team could have won the game, but that wasn't the case and now we have that pressure. Concentration is essential both in defence and attack. We have to take advantage of the opportunities. Against Las Palmas that's how we want to play, but in football what counts are the goals, and we have to work on that."

Reasons for fragility:

"We have to create pressure, it seems easy but it is like that, when we defend as a unit we do it much better. When they score against you, like Las Palmas, it is because we lowered the tension as a unit, and we were not united enough and we left a lot of space."

Controversy with the VAR:

"I'm not worried about the referee's decisions, we demand more from ourselves, I don't want to make excuses."

The squad's spirit and Laporta's visit:

"Of course, the president was here today, he comes a lot, I spoke to him about the 125th anniversary celebrations, we didn't do it and we couldn't give that gift to the fans. Today we talked about fighting, I don't like losing and we have to generate this spirit in the team. There is room for improvement."

Araujo and Olmo:

"All the players except Ronald are ready to play. Araujo is fine, raising his level, almost ready, I can't say when because I don't want to say anything. In training he looks good and is making steps forward. Dani? He's ready to get into the starting XI if the time comes."

Casado:

"Since the start of the season he has developed a lot, he has already played with the Spanish national team. He can read games very well, he knows how to read the opponent and he knows where he has to position himself. He knows when he makes mistakes and he interprets everything very well, the control and the positioning."

The opponent's offsides:

"The opponents are doing a good job against us and are preparing better." (The average number of offsides against the opponent has fallen from eight to three per game in the last three clashes)

Raphinha and De Jong:

"There have been no changes in the captaincy, I hadn't noticed. In Germany we don't do the thing of passing the captain's armband around, this is a thing here and I don't know why they didn't do it."

Szczesny:

"He is in good shape, he is doing well in training and we don't have a plan in mind for him to debut. Iñaki is number 1."

