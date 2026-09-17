Flashscore sources: Harry Kane advancing in talks over new Bayern Munich contract

Harry Kane could sign a new contract with Bayern Munich within the next month, sources tell Flashscore, with negotiations between the two sides continuing.

Kane’s representatives have been in Germany for further discussions over an extension, with optimism on both sides that an agreement can be reached.

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If negotiations continue to progress positively, the situation could be resolved within weeks. Kane is already under contract until 2027, but Bayern want to secure the England captain’s future beyond that point.

The player knows he would have a host of options across the world if he were to look for a new club, yet his focus remains on winning more trophies with Bayern.

There is also a feeling that the club are in a strong position to help Kane achieve Champions League success - which remains one of his major remaining ambitions.

The expectation is that any new agreement would run until at least 2029, with Bayern satisfied that Kane’s consistently high levels justify his estimated £400,000-a-week contract.

Kane had a release clause in his previous Bayern contract which could have been triggered in January, but he ultimately chose not to use it as he became increasingly settled in Munich.

There is also no current indication that Kane is exploring alternatives, or even that he has a burning desire to return to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old is content with life in Germany and, as he continues to prove himself as one of the world's leading marksmen, it should soon become clear just how long he intends to remain in Munich.

For now, the signs are increasingly positive for Bayern, with the next few weeks potentially bringing a resolution to the contract situation.