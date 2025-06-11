Flashback: From Man Utd to Liverpool - the career of Paul Ince

Ince wearing the England armband in 1993, making history as the first Black player to captain the English national team

Paul Ince is widely regarded as one of the most influential English midfielders of the 1990s, known not only for his commanding presence on the pitch but also for breaking new ground off it.

Ince made history on June 9th, 1993, when he became the first Black player to captain the England national team during a match against the USA.

Over the course of a distinguished career, he played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Liverpool.

Ince was born on October 21st, 1967, in Ilford, East London, and grew up in a working-class neighbourhood where football played a central role in everyday life. He is of Caribbean descent, with family roots in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ince joined the youth teams of West Ham United. He made his senior debut for West Ham in 1986 and quickly established himself as a dynamic and fearless midfielder, catching the attention of top clubs.

Rise to prominence at Manchester United

In 1989, Ince made a significant move to Manchester United, where he quickly became a key player in the team managed by Sir Alex Ferguson. Known for his tough tackling, stamina, and leadership on the field, Ince played a crucial role in helping United reclaim their dominance in English football.

During his six years at the club, he won two Premier League titles (1992/93, 1993-/94), two FA Cups (1990, 1994), the European Cup Winners' Cup (1991), and the Football League Cup (1992).

Historic role with the England national team

Ince’s great performances at Manchester United earned him a call-up to the England national team. In 1993, he made history by becoming the first Black player to captain England, a groundbreaking moment that marked progress in diversity and representation within English football.

Ince played an important role in major tournaments, including UEFA EURO 1996 (where England reached the semi-finals) and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Between 1992 and 2000, Ince made 53 appearances for the national team and scored two goals.

Move to Italy

In 1995, Ince took a bold step in his career by moving abroad to join Italian giants Inter Milan. This transfer was significant, as it was relatively rare at the time for English players to move to Serie A, which was then considered one of the most competitive and tactically demanding leagues in the world.

At Inter, Ince adapted quickly to the Italian style of play, known for its tactical discipline and defensive rigour.

During his two seasons with Inter Milan, Ince lived up to his reputation. He became a key figure in midfield, admired for his work rate, physicality, and ability to break up opposition attacks while contributing creatively.

He helped Inter reach the final of the UEFA Cup in 1997 (which Inter lost on penalties to German side Schalke 04).

Return to England to a former rival

In 1997, Ince returned to England and joined Liverpool, becoming one of the few players to represent both Manchester United and Liverpool - two of the country’s biggest rivals.

His new club's fans were divided over his links to United. However, at Liverpool, Ince brought experience and leadership to a young squad, and he immediately started to serve as club captain.

Ince made over 80 appearances for the club and scored several important goals, including a dramatic late equaliser against Manchester United in the Northwest derby in 1999.

He left Liverpool in 1999 to join Middlesbrough, but his impact at Anfield - as a leader, competitor, and mentor - was well remembered by teammates and supporters alike.

Life after playing career

Ince ended his playing career in the early 2000s after spells with Middlesbrough, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Swindon, and Macclesfield Town.

His final role as a player-manager at Macclesfield Town marked the beginning of his transition into full-time management. At club level, Ince played 771 matches and scored 91 goals.

After retiring from playing, Ince pursued a career in football management. He quickly made a name for himself by helping struggling Macclesfield avoid relegation, which led to his appointment as manager of MK Dons. There, he won the Football League Trophy and secured promotion from League Two.

His success earned him a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2008, making him the first Black British manager in the Premier League. Although his time at Blackburn was short-lived, he continued to manage several clubs over the years, including a return to MK Dons, as well as stints at Notts County, Blackpool, and Reading.

Off the pitch, Ince occasionally works as a television pundit and remains a respected voice in discussions about English football. His contributions as both a player and a manager have made him a prominent figure in the modern history of the game.