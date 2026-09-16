Flamingos thrash Niger Republic in WAFU B U17 Cup

Nigeria women U17 opened their 2026 WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Niger Republic in Yamoussoukro on Wednesday.

Captain Harmony Chidi put the Flamingos ahead in the 16th minute before Awawu Bashiru doubled their advantage. Adegbuyi had a goal ruled out for offside before half-time.

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Nigeria continued to dominate after the break, with Niger Republic struggling to handle their pace and attacking movement.

Ohunene Sunday made it 3-0 in the 83rd minute before Mary Dunstan added a fourth shortly afterwards.

The Flamingos completed the emphatic victory with a fifth goal to begin their campaign in style. Nigeria controlled the game throughout, while goalkeeper Onyiyechi Opara had a quiet evening as the team secured a convincing opening win.