Athletic Club defeated Malaga 4-3 at the Estadio La Rosaleda, keeping Los Boquerones rooted to the bottom of LaLiga, seven points from safety for the time being.

Considering how poor Malaga have been this season, Juan Francisco Funes’ side made a positive start to this game and had the first shot on target through Dani Lorenzo in only the second minute.

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Roared on by a partisan home crowd, they continued pressing high against a shell-shocked Athletic.

Although Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams also fired on target for the visitors, neither side found the net in what was, at times, a frenetic opening 20 minutes. Williams’ glancing header did have Alfonso Herrero beaten in the Malaga goal, but the ball rebounded back off the crossbar.

The home defence soon tried playing out from the back but quickly lost the ball, and Nico Williams only had to find Sancet centrally to tap home the opener with 27 minutes played.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Alex Berenguer drilled home a second after Sancet’s header also bounced back off the bar, but within two minutes, Jens Cajuste swivelled in the box and fired home through a cluster of Athletic players.

Match stats Flashscore

Incredibly, Athletic then went straight up the other end, and N. Williams buried a third goal for the visitors, then just before the break, Hugo Rincon slid home a fourth - all five goals in the game coming in a 17-minute period.

A towering header from Malaga’s Joaquin Munoz just after the break sailed narrowly over, before Adrian Nino fired in their second with Unai Simon stranded.

The pendulum had certainly swung in the hosts’ direction; however, their incessant pressure hadn’t resulted in further goals as the game reached the hour mark.

Simon’s point-blank stop kept Athletic’s two-goal advantage, though with eight minutes left, Nino was quickest to a poor back pass, lifting the ball over an advancing Simon.

Momentum Flashscore

Malaga’s third goal of the match proved to be no more than a consolation, with the result meaning they are still without a win this season after 14 league games. It’s the first time in 16 years that Malaga have not won at home in nine consecutive top-flight matches. Meanwhile, Athletic move up to seventh after what was only their second away win in the last eight games on the road (D2, L4).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Check out the match summary here.