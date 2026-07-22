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FIFA unveils official fan-voted 2026 World Cup dream team

Erling Haaland celebrates
Erling Haaland celebratesIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters / Vincent Carchietta

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway striker ⁠Erling Haaland have been named in the fan-voted FIFA World Cup dream ‌team, with both rewarded for standout performances during ‌unexpected runs by their teams.

Vozinha ‌topped the goalkeeper vote with 39.6% after ‌a string of impressive displays for ‌World Cup debutants Cape Verde, taking the place in the team despite Spain’s ‌Unai Simon winning the Golden ⁠Glove, which ‌is selected by a FIFA technical group.

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The 40-year-old, ​who was without a club after leaving Portuguese second-tier side ​Chaves before the tournament, made seven saves as Cape Verde held eventual champions ⁠Spain to ​a goalless draw. He also helped take eventual finalists Argentina into extra time in the last 32.

Haaland captured 27.5 ‌percent of the forward votes after leading Norway to their first World Cup quarter-final.

The Manchester City forward scored seven goals in five appearances, including a double as Norway eliminated five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 before their run ended ‌against England.

The duo feature alongside stars ​Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Jude ‌Bellingham in the lineup.

Team:

Goalkeeper: Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Spain), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Dayot Upamecano (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Midfielders: Rodri (Spain), Michael Olise (France), Jude Bellingham (England)

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Erling Haaland (Norway), Kylian ⁠Mbappe (France)

Mentions
World ChampionshipVozinhaPedro PorroLisandro MartinezDayot UpamecanoMarc CucurellaRodriMichael OliseJude BellinghamLionel MessiKylian MbappeErling Haaland

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