Rodri claims World Cup Golden Ball as Mbappe and Cubarsi also win awards

The Spanish trio of Pau Cubarsi, Rodri and Unai Simon picked up individual accolades to go alongside their World Cup final triumph as Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot for being the tournament's top goalscorer.

Rodri, who was back to his best to see Spain lift their second World Cup after a 1-0 win over Argentina, won the Golden Ball, given to the tournament's best overall player, whilst centre-back Cubarsi claimed the young player of the tournament.

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Simon, who kept seven clean sheets and conceded just one goal, was named the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, taking home the Golden Glove trophy.

The only award not to go to a Spanish player was the Golden Boot, given to Mbappe.

The Frenchman scored 10 goals in eight games, including two against England in the 6-4 defeat, seeing him finish two clear of Lionel Messi.

Rodri legacy grows

Spain's captain Rodri rolled back the years to lead his side to glory over the past five weeks. He was Flashscore's player of the match in the final, gaining an 8.7 rating for his performance as he bossed the midfield.

It typified his performance across the World Cup, with his calm and calculated passing used to perfection by Spain coach Luis de La Fuente as he allowed his teammates to flourish up front by recycling the ball.

Against Argentina, he had a 95% pass accuracy, along with the third-most touches in the game.

Rodri's stats against Argentina Flashscore

It was also a stunning tournament for Cubarsi, who did not put a foot wrong, helping his side keep the clean sheets that saw them make their way to the final. Against Argentina, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez were kept quiet throughout, and that was partly down to the Barcelona defender, who made a game-high six clearances.