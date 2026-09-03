FIFA hits back at UEFA over ‘smear campaign’ World Cup row

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino gestures as he visits the construction site of PVF Stadium

FIFA has accused UEFA of a "smear campaign" and a "fishing expedition" after European football's governing body asked US judges to force it to hand over documents related to its failed World Cup investor plan.

Global soccer body FIFA's divisive plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to investors, unveiled in July, triggered a huge backlash across the sport, with UEFA threatening to boycott the World Cup unless the plan was scrapped.

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While FIFA quickly aborted the plans in response to the backlash, UEFA is now preparing possible legal action against FIFA president Gianni Infantino for alleged "criminal mismanagement."

Last week, it filed requests in three US states requesting the disclosure of documents related to the plan from FIFA and partners, including prospective lead investor Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital firm.

If successful in gaining access to the documents, UEFA had said it intends to lodge a legal complaint in Switzerland, saying it has been assured the case would meet the requirements to be heard in a Swiss court.

But FIFA has hit back, asking US judges for permission to contest the UEFA requests.

"While these applications are styled as legal pleadings with captions and docket numbers, they are little more than press releases in further support of UEFA's smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership," say the FIFA filings.

The filings, reviewed by AFP, say UEFA does not have the right to demand FIFA internal documents because no criminal proceedings yet exist in Switzerland or elsewhere.

Even if such proceedings did exist, the filings say, UEFA would not have legal standing because it has suffered no financial loss.

The FIFA filings also accuse UEFA of illegally bypassing Swiss courts but applying directly to US courts.

Disclosure of the documents, including correspondence involving Infantino and other named FIFA personnel and advisors, "would directly threaten FIFA's interests and reveal sensitive and proprietary information," say the filings.

UEFA has made no secret of its desire to remove Infantino, who had hoped to be re-elected unopposed for a fourth and final term next March after a highly successful World Cup.

UEFA may have been the harshest critic - it described his proposal as a "shady, opaque backroom deal" - but it has found solid support from North and Central America's CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is widely seen as the likeliest challenger to Infantino - UEFA's Aleksander Ceferin has ruled himself out.

The three confederations have kept up the pressure and collaborated on a no-holds-barred joint letter issued earlier last month.

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding - or demanding - power to be held," they wrote.

UEFA added: "FIFA must once again be governed as an institution serving football - not operate as an instrument of individual power."

FIFA has repeatedly disputed those claims.

"This application is yet another step in UEFA's smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership," summarizes one of the FIFA filings.

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