Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Coventry boss Lampard explains difference between Man City and Arsenal defeats

John Terry names two Arsenal stars Chelsea can expose in Premier League derby

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

Arsenal lineup v Chelsea: Confirmed team news as Konsa and Guimaraes eye first starts of 2026/27

Most read on Flashscore News

Hong Kong talent beats Antonsen to reach biggest result of his career in China Masters

Croatia legend Modric opts against international retirement, will play in Nations League

'Reason why they were bought': Haaland praises new Manchester City signings

Football Tracker: Odegaard and Havertz put Arsenal in front against Chelsea

Feyenoord and Al Ittihad reach agreement on Anis Hadj Moussa deal

Anis Hadj Moussa is set to leave Feyenoord
Anis Hadj Moussa is set to leave FeyenoordEYE4images/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Feyenoord and Al Ittihad have reportedly reached an agreement on the sale of Anis Hadj Moussa.

Hadj Moussa has been the subject of a transfer saga involving Saudi side Al Ittihad since the Dutch Deadline Day on Wednesday. Al Ittihad reportedly submitted a €30 million bid for the Algerian winger, which Feyenoord technical director Devy Rigaux said they wouldn't accept.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The saga took another turn on Saturday, when Hadj Moussa was left out of the matchday squad for Feyenoord's game against NEC Nijmegen. After arriving late for both a team meeting and the team bus, Hadj Moussa was left at the team hotel for "not having his head in the right place," according to manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

After Feyenoord also rejected an offer worth up to €37.5 million, the Rotterdam club reportedly received and verbally accepted Al Ittihad's latest offer with a total fee of around €40 million on Sunday. 

Feyenoord are reportedly awaiting a bank guarantee before fully agreeing to the transfer, which would break the club record of €32 million from the Mats Wieffer deal with Brighton in 2024.

With a bank guarantee in place, only paperwork and a medical would keep Hadj Moussa from joining Al Ittihad, which rushed to complete a deal before Sunday night's transfer deadline.

The transfer would leave Feyenoord without their star player, who was registered for their UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday. Hadj Moussa's departure is the second of a key player in the last few days, with last season's Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda joining Lille on Monday for €15 million.

Anis Hadj Moussa's career statistics
Anis Hadj Moussa's career statisticsFlashscore

Hadj Moussa, 24, joined Feyenoord from Belgian side Patro Eisden in 2024 and has since become the team's biggest star. After recording 11 goal contributions in the Eredivisie in his first season, the right winger scored 11 goals and assisted a further 6 in 30 league games.

Mentions
Al IttihadFeyenoordAnis Hadj MoussaEredivisieSaudi Professional League

Related Articles

Reiss Nelson finds new home days after Arsenal exit as he prepares to sign for Feyenoord

Saudi clubs circling for unwanted Aston Villa ace Leon Bailey

Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda swaps Feyenoord for French side Lille