Feyenoord and Al Ittihad reach agreement on Anis Hadj Moussa deal

Feyenoord and Al Ittihad have reportedly reached an agreement on the sale of Anis Hadj Moussa.

Hadj Moussa has been the subject of a transfer saga involving Saudi side Al Ittihad since the Dutch Deadline Day on Wednesday. Al Ittihad reportedly submitted a €30 million bid for the Algerian winger, which Feyenoord technical director Devy Rigaux said they wouldn't accept.

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The saga took another turn on Saturday, when Hadj Moussa was left out of the matchday squad for Feyenoord's game against NEC Nijmegen. After arriving late for both a team meeting and the team bus, Hadj Moussa was left at the team hotel for "not having his head in the right place," according to manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

After Feyenoord also rejected an offer worth up to €37.5 million, the Rotterdam club reportedly received and verbally accepted Al Ittihad's latest offer with a total fee of around €40 million on Sunday.

Feyenoord are reportedly awaiting a bank guarantee before fully agreeing to the transfer, which would break the club record of €32 million from the Mats Wieffer deal with Brighton in 2024.

With a bank guarantee in place, only paperwork and a medical would keep Hadj Moussa from joining Al Ittihad, which rushed to complete a deal before Sunday night's transfer deadline.

The transfer would leave Feyenoord without their star player, who was registered for their UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday. Hadj Moussa's departure is the second of a key player in the last few days, with last season's Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda joining Lille on Monday for €15 million.

Anis Hadj Moussa's career statistics Flashscore

Hadj Moussa, 24, joined Feyenoord from Belgian side Patro Eisden in 2024 and has since become the team's biggest star. After recording 11 goal contributions in the Eredivisie in his first season, the right winger scored 11 goals and assisted a further 6 in 30 league games.