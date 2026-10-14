Festival of football expected as European giants Man City and PSG go head to head

What a game we have in prospect on Wednesday night, as current Champions League holders, Paris Saint-Germain, travel to Manchester City for the latter's first home game since they were charged with financial impropriety by the Premier League.

Aside from keeping pace with the other teams at the top of the UCL table, PSG could become only the second team to go at least 10 consecutive games against English teams in the competition without losing, should they leave the Etihad Stadium with at least a point.

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PSG are unbeaten in their last 11 UCL games

They are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the Champions League (W7 D4), and given that their next Champions League fixture is against table-toppers and top scorers in Europe in all competitions, Barcelona, it sets up a fascinating encounter against Enzo Maresca's unbeaten City side.

Wednesday night's game is the ninth meeting between the sides, with City unbeaten in the four games they've played at home (W3, D1).

Man City vs PSG - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

The Premier League outfit have also lost only two of the eight matches against the French giants to date, drawing two and winning the other four.

Luis Enrique will therefore be under no illusions as to the task that his side has ahead of them.

Torres and Dembele in good form

Erling Haaland will arguably represent the biggest threat, though the visitors have their own in-form attackers ready and willing to do battle.

Former Barcelona ace, Ferran Torres, became the first player to score a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for a new club since Robert Lewandowski did so for Barca against Viktoria Plzen in September 2022.

Alongside the World Cup winner, Ousmane Dembele continues to impress, and the Frenchman recently became just the third PSG player to score 2+ goals and provide 2+ assists in a UCL match (6-1 win vs Slovan Bratislava). Only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have achieved a similar feat.

Indeed, Dembele's conversion to one of European football's finest attackers under Luis Enrique has been a joy to watch.

For so many years, particularly during his time at Barcelona, the Frenchman was something of an enigma. A mercurial figure who could turn it on when he wanted to, but that wasn't often enough for many.

Since joining the serial French winners, he's been involved in 31 goals in 41 Champions League games (20G, 11A). To give some perspective, only Mbappe (65 in 64 apps), Neymar (37 in 41), Edinson Cavani (33 in 54) and Angel Di Maria (32 in 54) are ahead of him.

Haaland looking to set another record

Haaland has his own UCL record to motivate him for this game, given that he's currently tied with Sergio Aguero on 36 Champions League goals. One more and he will be City's outright leading goalscorer in the competition.

Not bad for a player who's only made 40 appearances for the club in the UCL so far, compared to the 64 it took the Argentinian to achieve the record.

It's worth mentioning that in 39 appearances in the group/league stage of the competition, too, Haaland already has an outrageous 42 goals, which is more than any other player since the Norwegian's first campaign in the competition (2019/20).

Whether he or one of his attacking colleagues is the match winner on the night could well be down to the defensive performance of City's back four, who have already kept five clean sheets so far this season.

Cherki could torment City's visitors

Certainly, Marc Guehi and Ruben Dias et al. will need to be at their most focused against a side that had the most high turnovers (14) and shot-ending high turnovers (seven) of any team during the first matchday of the 2026/27 UCL.

Not to mention that they also averaged the most possession (72.1 per cent).

That said, PSG themselves will also need to keep a tight rein on the likes of Rayan Cherki. The Frenchman already averages 4.1 defensive line-breaking passes per 90 for City in the premier European tournament, and since the beginning of 2025/26, has the second-highest average of any player in the competition behind Lee Kang-In (4.5).

Goals win games, of course, but the outcome of this match could actually be determined by which midfield comes out on top.

Man City vs PSG - Win probability Flashscore

For example, Vitinha's completed passes (1,703), line-breaking passes (327) and possession won (106 times) are all unbeatable stats for any midfielder in the competition, and are a major reason why the Portuguese has been statistically the best midfielder on the continent since the beginning of last season.

Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez might well ensure that he's met his match, however.

In the recent win over Liverpool, the former had the most touches (100), the most accurate passes (71/78) and completed the most duels (11/17) successfully.

With City at full strength, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, amongst others, also ready to play their part for the visitors, this might well be a Champions League game for the ages.