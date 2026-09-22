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Federico Higuain sacked by Columbus Crew over sexist comment

Federico Higuain is no longer the Columbus Crew coach.
Federico Higuain is no longer the Columbus Crew coach.ČTK / AP / Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire

Columbus Crew sacked Argentine reserve team coach Federico Higuain for telling a female referee "Don't forget this is a man's game" while refusing to release her from a handshake, the Major League Soccer club said Tuesday.

Higuain, the brother of former Argentina and Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Higuain, had already received a red card and a two-match suspension for the incident before the team dismissed him.

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"We determined it's in the best interest of our Club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuaín from his responsibilities," said Columbus Crew general manager Issa Tall.

"After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our Club's standards of what's expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met."

Higuain during follow-up talks with the club was "unwilling to reflect or take accountability for his actions, nor did he offer a public apology," the Athletic reported, citing anonymous club sources.

The incident occurred during a game in MLS's developmental MLS NEXT Pro league.

According to the referees' union, Higuain "committed two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism against a female official - squeezing her hand and refusing to let go after being told to stop three times.

"This physical intimidation was compounded by a demeaning, sexist remark to the official: 'Don't forget, this is a man's game,'" said the Professional Soccer Referees Association.

The union criticized the league's initial two-game suspension as falling "drastically short," and called for at least a six-game suspension.

"Women make every level of this game better. They should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it," it said in a statement.

"Our female officials have proven their excellence on the world stage. They deserve the same respect, dignity, and safe working environment as every other official."

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