AGF show glimpse of championship-winning form in draw with FC Copenhagen

The Aarhus fans were in full force in the Parken Stadium

After a difficult start to the season, AGF gave evidence why they are reigning Danish champions as they dug deep to earn a 1-1 draw against FC Copenhagen in an entertaining encounter in the Parken Stadium. In Odense an unfortunate own goal from Brondby gave OB their first win in seven years at home against Brondby.

AGF began the match at Parken against FC Copenhagen like a championship-caliber team still in crisis, but they deservedly took a point back home to Aarhus.

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Powered by a strong second half—with 19-year-old Frederik Emmery serving as the key focal point of the attack—AGF secured a 1–1 draw after trailing at halftime.

After 35 minutes, the Aarhus defense could no longer hold firm. From the edge of the box, Robert blasted the home side into the lead with a dipping effort.

After the break, the home side struggled to maintain control of the game. With Emmery continuing to shine, AGF began pushing hard for an equalizer.

First, his cross forced Alex Kral to send the ball onto his own crossbar; then, Emmery himself hit the crossbar with an attempt, before his efforts finally paid off in the 62nd minute as the visitors restored parity.

He got past Suzuki once again and found Janni Serra completely unmarked with another cross right in front of the goal. From there, Serra was able to side-foot the ball home to level the score. Both teams had chances to win, but it ended 1-1 at Parken Stadium.

FC Copenhagen - AGF - Momentum Flashscore

Gifts were handed out at both ends of the pitch on Sunday as Brondby lost to OB, failing to build on last week’s big win over Lyngby.

Brondby talent Raphael Canut and experienced OB goalkeeper Viljar Myhra played unfortunate roles in the Superliga match in Odense, which OB won 2–1.

Twenty-seven minutes had passed when the home side took the lead

An OB delivery was played toward Brondby’s defensive line. Oliver Villadsen, contested the ball with Topi Keskinen, attempted to block the pass with a tackle; unfortunately for him, the ball fell to the feet of Noah Ganaus, who put the home side in the lead with a composed finish using the inside of his foot.

Just two minutes after goal Raphael Canut attempted a pass to Patrick Pentz, but the defender had misjudged Pentz’s positioning on the pitch as the ball rolled into Brondby's own net.

Three minutes before the break a pass was heading back to OB goalkeeper Viljar Myhra, but the keeper slipped just as he was about to receive the ball.

Consequently, Olti Hyseni simply had to apply a touch, providing Brondby with a much-needed boost shortly before the half-time whistle, but the visitors did not manage to score more as Odense recorded their first in seven years at home against Brondby.