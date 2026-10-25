AGF continue remarkable resurgence despite fan protests

After a disappointing start to the season, Danish champions AGF continued their revival to beat Viborg 2-1 at home despite lack of support from their most passionate fans who chose to protest against the management after they terminated a sponsor contract in relation to the debate over the use of pyrotechnics.

After a difficult start to the season, AGF are gradually finding their form in the Superliga. On Sunday evening, AGF built on a strong run in the league by securing a 2-1 home victory over Viborg, who currently sit third in the standings.

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Following two wins and a draw against FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in their last three league matches, AGF has pulled away from the bottom of the table; they now sit in eighth place with 12 points from 12 games—four points shy of the top six.

The standout player of the match was 19-year-old Frederik Emmery, who posed a constant threat. He made his presence felt right from the start, putting AGF ahead with a spectacular goal just seven minutes in.

Receiving the ball just outside the penalty area on the left flank, he curled a delicate, deft shot into the far corner.

AGF - Viborg - Momentum Flashscore

Viborg struggled to generate opportunities, and it came as no surprise when AGF extended their lead to 2-0 around the hour mark. Emmery drove the ball forward quickly and found Jacob Andersen on the right wing, who delivered a cross in front of goal, where Tobias Bech struck a first-timeer into the net.

This marked Bech’s first goal of the current Superliga season, following his 12-goal tally during the championship-winning campaign.

Emmery had a massive chance to make it 3-0 but missed the target at the far post. With 20 minutes left, Viborg’s Charly Nouck put the ball in the net, but was ruled offside.

It served as a warning, for ten minutes later, the the visitors cut the deficit when Nouck searched down the right flank and squared a hard delivery across goal, where the Brazilian Giulio—who had just come on as a substitute—half-volleyed it into the net to make it 1–2.

AGF has dropped points in the final moments earlier this season, but this time, the Aarhus side managed to secure the narrow victory, despite a few dangerous moments.