Farke explains why Sunderland stalemate is positive for Leeds

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes securing a point at Sunderland represents a positive result.

The German tactician acknowledged that the challenging weather conditions made attractive football difficult for both teams.

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Farke insisted that earning points at the Stadium of Light remains important for a side navigating their second successive Premier League campaign.

"I think it's fair to say it was not the nicest piece of football," he told the club website.

"On a day like this, you can accept this. Of course, on a warm, sunny Saturday or Sunday afternoon after a good training week, anyone can play proper football. But these games belong also to the Premier League.

"We had a difficult training week with many key players not available. Came here to a difficult ground. Not many teams have won here last season.”

Farke added: “They've qualified for Europe and are desperate today to win three points. Joe Rodon is out anyway, Nico Elvedi missed the game due to illness overnight and had to travel back.

“Then weather conditions where you could hardly predict the curve of the ball.

"It was one of these days where you have to accept that you can't shine that much football wise. It's more or less to dig in and grind out a result and fight for second balls and show steel.”