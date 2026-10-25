Le Bris hails Sunderland's fighting spirit after Leeds draw

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris praised his side's intensity following Sunday's goalless draw against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats created several chances, with Brian Brobbey twice threatening on his return to the starting line-up, while Nilson Angulo tested goalkeeper James Trafford after the interval.

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At the other end, Robin Roefs produced crucial saves to preserve Sunderland's clean sheet as the hosts weathered late pressure.

“The biggest positive was the way we played,” Le Bris told the media.

“We played with togetherness and intensity - and we were Sunderland today.

“We had some good chances, but we need to be more clinical. We probably deserved a bit more today.”

“It is a new challenge for us, and we need to embrace it,” he continued.

“I am confident in the team spirit and the way we are working hard to get better together.

“Consistency is still key, and we have another game on Wednesday to go again. It is another opportunity to get better.”