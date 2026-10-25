Hume hails Sunderland's defensive revival after Leeds draw

Trai Hume believes Sunderland rediscovered their defensive solidity following Sunday's goalless draw against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

The result ended the Black Cats’ four-match Premier League losing streak, with Regis Le Bris' side producing a disciplined display.

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The Northern Ireland international praised his teammates' resilience and welcomed Brian Brobbey's return to the starting line-up.

“Last season, we prided ourselves on being together and defensively strong, and we were back to that today,” Hume said after the game.

“It was definitely an improvement. We haven’t been at our usual standard, but it was good to see that back today.

“The wind played its part and it probably showed in the game. I thought it was even throughout.

“We know how important Brian is. We have missed him. He is a huge presence for us and it is good to have him back.”