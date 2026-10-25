Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG weigh goalkeeper signing following Safonov's Barcelona display

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Carragher brutally says Man Utd players "don't actually like playing with Fernandes"

How many games will Chelsea star Cole Palmer miss after his reckless red card?

Most read on Flashscore News

Football Tracker: Mbappe brace sees Real Madrid stun Barcelona after AC Milan win

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Real Madrid's Courtois to miss crunch clash at Barcelona with illness

Littler dumped out of European Championship after quarter-final loss to Ratajski

Hume hails Sunderland's defensive revival after Leeds draw

Hume hails Sunderland's defensive revival after Leeds draw
Hume hails Sunderland's defensive revival after Leeds drawSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Trai Hume believes Sunderland rediscovered their defensive solidity following Sunday's goalless draw against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

The result ended the Black Cats’ four-match Premier League losing streak, with Regis Le Bris' side producing a disciplined display.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Northern Ireland international praised his teammates' resilience and welcomed Brian Brobbey's return to the starting line-up.

“Last season, we prided ourselves on being together and defensively strong, and we were back to that today,” Hume said after the game.

“It was definitely an improvement. We haven’t been at our usual standard, but it was good to see that back today.

“The wind played its part and it probably showed in the game. I thought it was even throughout.

“We know how important Brian is. We have missed him. He is a huge presence for us and it is good to have him back.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueTrai HumeSunderlandLeeds

Related Articles

Le Bris hails Sunderland's fighting spirit after Leeds draw

Sunderland stay bottom after frustrating draw with Leeds United

O'Nien backs Sunderland to build on Europa League display