Fans are furious as former referee Mike Dean admits to playing secret games during matches

Former referee Mike Dean has revealed that he used to play secret "games" while refereeing top-flight matches.

Dean retired from on-field refereeing in 2022 before stepping down from his role as a video assistant referee the following year,

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This confirmed the end of his 22-year career in which he officiated 553 Premier League matches and became one of most widely known officials in the English game.

Dean causes major controversy

However, despite being a decorated and respected official, Dean spoke on Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party podcast this week about how he used to commit what many fans are calling corruption.

"There used to be games that we used to have, as a laugh, we used to say, 'Right, we'll kick off now, right? See how long we can go without blowing a whistle,” Dean said.

"I've done that a few times in the Premier League, before VAR, obviously. Went 20-25 minutes without blowing a whistle -- 'Let it go, let it go, let it go.'"

Dean admits he was "just joking about"

Dean then revealed he played a second game where he would challenge himself to stay inside the centre circle for as long as possible, a game that may be funny to him but it would almost certainly obstruct his view of the game.

"I used to do another thing in the Premier League," he said. "I used to stand in the centre circle and see how long I could stay in the centre circle before I had to leave. That was just me joking about.

"The lads used to be on the line saying 'You can't.' I said 'I'll try it.'

"You'd just, like, kind of run round, kind of go ... But don't come out of it (the centre circle). I got about 15 minutes once, in one game, without leaving the centre circle."

This is just the latest piece of controversy for Dean. Back in 2022 he did not send Anthony Taylor to the monitor over Cristian Romero pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, saying Taylor was “a mate” and he did not want to give him “any more grief.”

Dean acknowledged this was a major mistake but his latest comments have landed him in hot water. With supporters ripping apart on social media, wondering why he and the podcast find it funny that a top referee is admitting to what they feel is corruption.

Agbonlahor doesn't hold back on Dean

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor called Dean a "prat" and said "You're not funny, Mike Dean, and that sums you up. What do you mean? You're playing on when it's a foul. You're throwing yourself under the bus," Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

"I don't find that funny at all. Don't blow your whistle during the game. Are you a child? It doesn't sit right with me at all. You managed a lot of games that I played in.

"I didn't get on with Mike Dean at all. It's good that referees give it back to players but he had that arrogance about him. One word to describe him I would say is a prat.

"Referees are up and down so they don't miss anything. You might have missed penalties or free kicks or last man taking out a player because you want to joke and stay in the centre circle.

"Did you have a good giggle afterwards? Was it really funny, Mike? That sums up your personality. Embarrassing.

"I believe him. He didn't look like he was joking. I'm not going to have him come out and say he was joking; he said that with heart. He's got a lot to answer."

"Did you have a good giggle afterwards? Was it really funny, Mike? That sums up your personality. Embarrassing."