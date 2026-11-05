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Family and teammates mourn Jesus de Miguel at Tenerife striker's funeral

Mourners gather for the funeral which was held in the town of Navahermosa in Toledo
Mourners gather for the funeral which was held in the town of Navahermosa in ToledoPABLO GARCIA / ANADOLU / ANADOLU VIA AFP

Family, friends and teammates gathered in the village of ⁠Navahermosa on Thursday for the funeral of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who died following an ‌on-field collision.

De Miguel collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during Monday's ‌match and was taken to intensive care. Tenerife ‌confirmed De Miguel's death on Tuesday morning.

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The Tenerife squad, ‌club staff and majority shareholder Rayco Garcia attended the ‌funeral, along with Royal Spanish Football Federation President Rafael Louzan, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, Real Madrid President ‌Florentino Perez and Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel ⁠Angel Gil Marin.

De ‌Miguel's coffin was carried out of San Miguel Arcangel church ​in a procession to the cemetery.

De Miguel's family thanked well-wishers for their support in a ​statement read by his agent Manuel Hernandez before the funeral.

"Feeling so much affection for Jesus and seeing the ⁠impact he had ​on so many people is something we will always carry with us," the family said in the statement read by Hernandez.

"Jesus leaves a void that is impossible ‌to fill, but also cherished memories for all of us who were fortunate enough to share our lives with him. Thank you for loving him and for standing by us."

Spanish police have opened a routine investigation into De Miguel's death.

Andorra released a statement on Wednesday, in which Owono said: "These are the most difficult days of my life."

Tenerife's match against Granada ‌and Andorra's game with Mallorca, both scheduled for this ​weekend, have been postponed.

Tenerife's main rivals, Las Palmas, ‌will play their fixture against Eldense on Sunday in blue and white colours, traditionally worn by Tenerife, as a tribute to De Miguel.

Garcia invited fans to Tenerife's stadium on Saturday to pay their respects ⁠to De Miguel in ⁠what he called 'the ‌last goodbye'.

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