Spain's players union request fixture postponements over death of Jesus de Miguel

Spain's footballers' union on Thursday asked that all the weekend's matches be postponed out of respect for Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, who died this week.

De Miguel died following a sickening collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second division match on Monday.

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The men and women players "in every category" contacted by their union believe "unanimously" that this weekend's matches "should not be played", the AFE union said.

Tenerife's match at Granada and Andorra's clash with Mallorca have already been postponed, as were several midweek cup fixtures.

"The footballers have expressed their deep sorrow for this loss and do not believe that there are the psychological and humane conditions necessary for the competition to be played in normal circumstances," AFE added.

The union urged Spain's football authorities put the interests of people ahead of sporting and economic ones.