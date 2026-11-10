EXCLUSIVE: William Gallas says Arsenal's title fight is a "one horse race" this season

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has spoken on the title race and if the Gunners can become champions once again.

Arsenal's narrow win over Hull City over the weekend has given them a major boost in the Premier League title race as the side now sit five points clear of second place Brighton.

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Whilst Brighton picked up three points, title rivals Manchester City dropped points against Nottingham Forest, leading many to believe that the champions may retain their title this season.

The North London side have nine wins from ten games so far, only losing to the Seagulls, who have made an incredible start under Fabian Hurzeler as they quietly keep their title ambitions alive.

Is it a one horse race?

Arsenal went 22 years without winning the Premier League and now, speaking on behalf of SeatPick, the leading platform for Arsenal tickets, Gallas believes the club are ready to go all the way once again.

How confident are you that Arsenal can retain the title after their strong start?

"Arsenal have been very strong. They have conceded just five goals, and that is going to be the question from everyone: how many goals will they concede this season? Last season, I know everybody was talking about them conceding maybe less than 15 goals, but in the second part of the season, it was difficult for Arsenal.

"Right now, they look really, really strong. We talk about the defenders and how good they are, but I think we have to speak about the whole team, because the first players who have to defend are the striker and the wingers. They are doing their job properly, and that allows the defenders to defend without having too much pressure on their shoulders.

"It will be very interesting to see if they can maintain that performance until the end of the season, but we know the second part is always the most difficult time for any club. Right now, it looks like only those two teams, Arsenal and Manchester City, are really going to fight for the title."

Is it a two horse race again, or are teams like Liverpool and Chelsea involved?

"I don't think so. At the beginning, for the first five games, everybody was talking, and even I was thinking that the race was going to be between Arsenal and Manchester City, but now Manchester City don’t look that strong.

"So maybe one more team will be there. That means the race won't just be with Manchester City. It can be with another team, but that team, I don't know if it's going to be Liverpool. I'm not sure. Chelsea are not ready yet, to be honest.

"That second team will emerge at the end of the season, and is not going to be so close behind Arsenal. That’s why it looks like Arsenal can really go and win that title. It is a one horse race.

"But as we know, it's just the beginning of the season. I know everybody is very excited. Everybody sees Arsenal winning that trophy twice in a row, but let's see what is going to happen, because we know the most difficult part of the season is going to be in February and March."

Declan Rice has been incredible

As Arsenal storm ahead, manager Mikel Arteta has established the core of his team with the likes of Gabriel, David Raya, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Gallas has been particularly impressed with Rice, a player who is crucial at both ends of the pitch due to his intense work rate and versatility.

Who do you think has been Arsenal’s standout player so far this season?

"It is Declan Rice. He's a monster. What he has done has put him on another level now at Arsenal and I think he understands how important he is for the club and for the team.

"When you look at his performance, every game, you can see in his game that he has that powerful strength, but at the same time he controls the midfield. He's very relaxed. When he has to be strong, he's strong. When he has to be calm, to control the game, he can do that too.

"He can defend. He can attack as well. For me, I would say, yeah, Declan Rice right now is maybe the player who has been the best in an Arsenal shirt this season."

After being knocked out of the EFL Cup by League Two side Fleetwood Town, Arsenal are now focused on three competitions under Arteta. Gallas says the Premier League is the main priority for the side who are well on their way to making history once more.

Could Arsenal being knocked out of the EFL Cup be a good thing, now they can focus on bigger competitions?

"I think the Carabao Cup is a good competition, but it was not the most important competition for Arsenal. Now everybody knows what is more important. It's the Premier League and the Champions League.

"Of course, the FA Cup is very important as well because it's a traditional competition in the UK, but if you have to choose, it's the Premier League, the Champions League and then it’s the FA Cup.

"That's why you need to have a strong squad, to also give minutes to the players who don't play too much, to give them chances to play. Arsene Wenger was very good with that. When he was manager for the Carabao Cup, he always put the young players in, and that was a competition for them."

After the international break, Arsenal make their way to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United. A win is imperative for Arteta as he navigates another nervy title race with a side that looks unstoppable.