EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Zamora bullish on Brighton's European ambitions

Former England international Bobby Zamora believes Brighton & Hove Albion have the quality to challenge for UEFA Conference League glory this season.

The Seagulls have made an impressive start to the campaign, recording notable victories over Manchester United and reigning Premier League champions Arsenal.

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Fabian Hurzeler's side will look to carry their impressive domestic form into Europe when they face Lithuanian outfit Kauno Zalgiris on Thursday evening.

Asked how far his former club could progress in the competition, the retired striker acknowledged that competing on multiple fronts would test Brighton's squad depth but insisted their strong Premier League performances could provide the confidence and momentum needed for a successful European campaign.

"They can go far (in the Conference League) for sure," Zamora told Flashscore.com via betting online Zimbabwe

"It will be tough on the squad, but with big confidence from their Premier League start, and looking at how English teams have performed in this competition in recent years, Brighton can give it a real go and see how far they can go.

"The club is in a healthy position, so anything is possible, and there's no reason they can’t go all the way."

Brighton can be Premier League's surprise package

Zamora believes Brighton can emerge as the Premier League's surprise package this season following their impressive start.

The Seagulls have enjoyed an encouraging opening to the season, with their emphatic 3-0 demolition of Arsenal underlining their ability to compete against the league's strongest sides.

Unbeaten in their last four league matches, with three wins and a draw, Fabian Hurzeler's men occupy third place in the standings, behind leaders Manchester City and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Zamora, 45, who enjoyed two spells at Brighton during his playing career, has been particularly impressed by the team's attacking fluidity, high-intensity pressing and clinical finishing.

"Yes, absolutely. Brighton have once again made a good start to the season, and they are coming off a (recent) massive 3-0 win over the champions Arsenal, where they played the perfect game," he said when asked whether Brighton could be the Premier League's surprise package.

"So really impressed with the team, the way they are playing, the fluidity in the play, the pressing and obviously putting the ball in the back of the net as well.

"So, they just need to stay consistent and keep players fit for long periods of the season and they most certainly can."

Fabian Hurzeler ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY, Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

'Brighton can beat any of the top teams'

Currently occupying third place in the standings, Brighton have emerged as potential contenders for European qualification.

Although questions remain over whether they can sustain their impressive form.

"Absolutely, on their day Brighton can beat any of the top Premier League teams," Zamora added.

"They have shown this over a number of years now and to beat the champions in each of the past three seasons, I believe, is testament to that.

"It's all about consistency and keeping up the same levels week in week out."

Despite his optimism, the former Tottenham and West Ham United star acknowledged that the team lacks the squad depth of some of their wealthier rivals, making the fitness of key players crucial to their Champions League ambitions.

"Brighton don't have the same type of squads as the big boys, but if they can keep the majority of the main players fit for long periods of the season, they can put a big claim for Champions League football for sure," he continued.

"It's a tough ask, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also in the mix, but they can compete on any day."

Brighton have another gem in Yalcouye

Zamora has praised Malick Yalcouye's impressive start, describing the midfielder as another shrewd signing by the Premier League club.

The Ivorian youngster has caught the eye with a series of encouraging performances, combining his physical presence in midfield with an ability to contribute goals.

Yalcouye's recent player ratings Flashscore

"He's done well. Scored a few goals and put in some good performances," Zamora said when asked about the midfielder's impact.

"He plays in such an important part of the pitch; he has to continue to learn and get games under his belt in the Premier League.

"But you have to say, it's another good signing by the club, and he is strong, physical, and he contributes to goals, which is really important."