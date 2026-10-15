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Scholes backs Hurzeler to replace Carrick who may "take a few quid" to step down

Scholes backs Hurzeler to replace Carrick who may "take a few quid" to step down
Scholes backs Hurzeler to replace Carrick who may "take a few quid" to step downREUTERS

Paul Scholes has suggested that Michael Carrick is struggling and may be replaced with Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler.

United have managed just two wins in their opening nine matches across all competitions and are out of the EFL Cup and Premier League title race as pressure grows on Carrick.

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The defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League has only piled the pressure on to Carrick who faces a crucial game against Leeds this weekend where a win is imperative.

Reports have linked Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, a manager that Scholes believes could be the perfect replacement for Carrick in yet another managerial change at the club.

“He’s done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man United is different. The scrutiny is on you every single week. If Brighton didn’t win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered.”

The former midfielder added, “the one thing that someone like Hürzeler has got over Michael is that he’s done a body of work in the Premier League. Michael did okay in Middlesbrough with what he had. I think Middlesbrough were probably expecting more with the budget they had.”

Is Carrick crumbling under pressure?

Scholes spoke further on Carrick who he suggested is out of his depth and pay take a pay out to leave a side who do not seem to be improving.

“There’s a bit of me when you look at Michael because I know him; Michael’s a nice lad. Is there a bit of him that’s thinking, ‘Get me out of here. Get me out of here, I’ll take a few quid.'”

Lisandro Martínez's public criticism of the side this week went into detail about of the lack of backing for Carrick and how constant manager switches only hurt the side.

Scholes holds no power in the sacking of Carrick but suggesting he be replaced may only trigger more outrage amongst the squad who will be hoping to send a message at the weekend with a statement win.

The Leeds game could be pivotal as another loss for Carrick could see the end of his time in charge of the club.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickPaul ScholesFabian HurzelerBrightonManchester UnitedMiddlesbroughFootball transfers

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