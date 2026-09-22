EXCLUSIVE: Adebayor speaks Arsenal's progress, and Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Emmanuel Adebayor knows what it means to play for a club with the expectation of winning everything.

The former Togo striker spent three-and-a-half seasons at Arsenal, scoring 62 goals in 142 appearances after joining from AS Monaco in January 2006.

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He later moved to Manchester City as the club embarked on its transformation into a major force in English football, before spending the second half of the 2010/11 season on loan at Real Madrid.

Adebayor never managed to win the Premier League or Champions League with either Arsenal or Manchester City, but he has watched the foundations laid during his era eventually produce success.

Arsenal won the Premier League title in 2025/26, ending a 22-year wait for the championship, while City have gone on to establish themselves among Europe's elite. For Adebayor, seeing those clubs finally achieve what his generation could not is a source of satisfaction.

“I went to Arsenal to be champions. I couldn’t make it happen. I went to Manchester City. We started the project of winning championships, winning the Champions League. We couldn’t make it happen. Those who follow us are making it happen now. We can only be happy for them,” Adebayor told Flashscore.

Arsenal's evolution under Arteta

Adebayor believes Arsenal's transformation under Mikel Arteta has been built around a clear identity and a stronger physical presence.

Arteta succeeded Unai Emery in 2019 and has gradually reshaped the squad, with defenders such as Gabriel and William Saliba becoming central to Arsenal's defensive strength.

Adebayor sees that physicality as one of the major differences between the Arsenal of his era and the team that eventually ended the club's long wait for a Premier League title.

“Arteta took over from Arsene Wenger with his own mentality, with his own vision. He learned under Pep Guardiola. He wants certain things in a certain way. I’m not surprised that he brought some big guys at the back like Gabriel, Saliba. They are strong. They are big. They are physical.”

The Premier League table in 2025/26 Flashscore

For Adebayor, that combination of technical quality and physical strength is particularly important in the Premier League, where he believes winning requires more than simply playing attractive football.

“That is one thing Arsenal has added to its football that can definitely make them champions. If you want to be champions in England, you can play beautiful football as much as you want and you’ll never be champions. If you have some players that are ready to kick, that are ready to battle for you, then obviously you can be champions."

Real Madrid's problems

Adebayor also reflected on the difficulties facing Real Madrid, particularly the challenge of managing a dressing room containing several of the world's biggest stars.

The Togolese forward experienced that environment first-hand during his loan spell at Madrid in 2011, playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain.

With Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham now among Madrid's leading figures, Adebayor believes managing personalities can be just as important as tactical decisions.

“When you have players like Mbappe, Vinícius, Jude Bellingham, it’s a problem of ego. Don’t get it twisted, they’re trying to show on TV that they have a good understanding but it doesn’t click every day.”

Adebayor also believes the status of the individuals involved can make it difficult for any manager to impose complete authority.

“When you have Mbappe and when you have Vinícius, you are one of the best players in the world. It’s quite difficult to tell you what to do.”

Mourinho will demand control

Mourinho's return to Real Madrid has added another layer to the situation. Mourinho was appointed Madrid's head coach for a second spell in June, more than a decade after his first tenure at the club.

The Portuguese worked with Adebayor during his first spell in Madrid, when the striker joined on loan from Manchester City in January 2011.

Jose Mourinho giving instructions to Emmanuel Adebayor in 2011. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Adebayor remembers a manager who was willing to confront even the biggest personalities in the dressing room.

“I know Mourinho. He will stand on the table and tell them, ‘Either you do what I said, or you sit on the bench.’ I was playing with Higuain and Benzema and Ronaldo up front at the same time. We had the same kind of ego.”

Mourinho has already returned to the Bernabeu with the expectation of restoring Madrid to the top of European football. However, Adebayor believes the manager's authority within the dressing room may not be the same as it was during his first spell.

“Mourinho came winning a lot of stuff already into the club. So his ego was bigger than all of us. Don’t get it twisted, Mourinho is my guy, but he has been struggling for the last five, six years.

“Coming back to Madrid, his power is not like before anymore. Mbappe will listen because it’s Mourinho, but he will not fully listen. When Mourinho was Mourinho, Mbappe was young…they don’t really know the personality of the person.”

Adebayor expects Mourinho to make his position clear

Real Madrid have endured an inconsistent start to the new campaign, with Mourinho returning to the club in an attempt to rebuild the side and challenge for major honours.

The team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Sunday, with questions continuing over their balance and performances as they trail leaders Barcelona by six points.

Adebayor believes Mourinho will not hesitate to demand changes from the club's hierarchy and dressing room if he feels his authority is being undermined.

“Knowing Mourinho, I’m pretty sure during this week he will go and see the president and tell him what he wants. When they come back from the national break, he will tell them, ‘Either it’s you guys or it’s me. Either I get sacked or I will sack you first.’”