Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd boss Amorim: Give me two years to prove myself

Everton veteran Young admits disappointment after Brentford stalemate

Paul Vegas
Everton veteran Young admits disappointment after Brentford stalemate
Everton veteran Young admits disappointment after Brentford stalemateAction Plus
Everton veteran Ashley Young says they must focus on the positives after their 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Everton failed to take advantage of the dismissal of Brentford captain Christian Norgaard on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Young later said, “I think we should have got three points. There's a lot of disappointed heads in there. But, I think it's one loss in eight, it's another clean sheet, we've got to take the positives out of the game.

“We had a bit of an international break, everyone wanted to get back to winning ways. It was one of those games where we started on the front foot and I think if we score it's a different game. But then we create chances in the second half, we don't take them. I'd say we're disappointed but you've got to take the positives out of the game.”

Asked where Everton can improve, he added: “Score goals, that's it. Score goals and defend at the other end. Like I say, we're getting the clean sheets, it's now about getting on the scoresheet and winning games, and like I say, getting points on the board.”

Mentions
Young AshleyEvertonBrentford
Related Articles
Frank pleased as Brentford hold Everton
Everton held to stalemate against 10-man Brentford at Goodison Park
Brentford boss Frank: Goodison Park atmosphere a little more special