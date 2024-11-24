Everton veteran Young admits disappointment after Brentford stalemate

Everton veteran Ashley Young says they must focus on the positives after their 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Everton failed to take advantage of the dismissal of Brentford captain Christian Norgaard on the day.

Young later said, “I think we should have got three points. There's a lot of disappointed heads in there. But, I think it's one loss in eight, it's another clean sheet, we've got to take the positives out of the game.

“We had a bit of an international break, everyone wanted to get back to winning ways. It was one of those games where we started on the front foot and I think if we score it's a different game. But then we create chances in the second half, we don't take them. I'd say we're disappointed but you've got to take the positives out of the game.”

Asked where Everton can improve, he added: “Score goals, that's it. Score goals and defend at the other end. Like I say, we're getting the clean sheets, it's now about getting on the scoresheet and winning games, and like I say, getting points on the board.”