Max Dowman is not a certainty to be named in England U21s squad at Euro 2027 next summer.

The 16-year-old Arsenal star scored a late winning goal on his full debut for the Young Lions as they beat France 3-2.

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Dowman had already set a new record as the youngest-ever England U21 international, when he came off the bench in the defeat 1-0 to Portugal on November 13th.

He's expected to be in Lee Carsley's March camp, before the manager names his final Euro 2027 squad - as England aim for a third successive title at this level - but he's unsure over Dowman's role at this stage.

"We've always spoken about timing and how it has to be right - for him and for us

"We need more options in wide areas, for goals and assists, for this campaign. We've been quite low in scoring goals spread throughout the team, which is something not generally associated with us.

"He has definitely added to that.

"I'm really mindful of checking in and making sure he's OK - without being overbearing - making sure he's involved with all the group, making sure he's at meals and just the basic things.

"We've got a responsibility, not only to Max. but to the rest of the players' parents, that when they're with us in our environment. we makee sure we're doing the right thing by them."

Dowman is also eligible for England U19s as they try to qualify for their own European Championship next summer.