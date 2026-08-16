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Dani Olmo pays tribute to Ferran Torres after Barcelona exit

Dani Olmo pays tribute to Ferran Torres after Barcelona exit
Dani Olmo pays tribute to Ferran Torres after Barcelona exitMatthieu Mirville / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Dani Olmo has led Barcelona’s tributes to Ferran Torres following the forward’s completed move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Torres brings his four-and-a-half-year spell at Camp Nou to an end, leaving Spain to reunite with former national team coach Luis Enrique in Ligue 1. 

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His departure has prompted emotional messages from several former teammates, with Olmo among those paying tribute to the 26-year-old. 

The Barcelona midfielder shared a photo of himself with Torres during the club’s trophy celebrations, underlining their close relationship on and off the pitch. 

Taking to Instagram, Olmo sent an emotional message to his friend as Torres prepares to begin a new chapter at the Parc des Princes.

"Thank you for all these years, my friend! We are going to miss you a lot," Olmo wrote.

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Ligue 1Ferran TorresDani OlmoBarcelonaPSG

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