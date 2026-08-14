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Elfsborg move into Allsvenskan European places following win over Vasteras

Elfsborg move into Allsvenskan European places by brushing Vasteras aside
Elfsborg move into Allsvenskan European places by brushing Vasteras asideProfimedia

Elfsborg moved from seventh to third in Allsvenskan after putting three without reply past Vasteras, who dropped to seventh after two heavy away defeats in their last three games.

Elfsborg 3-0 Vasteras

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Vasteras have put themselves into a strong position in their first season back in the top flight, but they are tasked with staying there without striker Mikkel Ladefoged, who has been sold in a club record deal, reportedly to Lincoln City.

His goals may not have been enough to save them this evening, as home side Elfsborg took 18 minutes to break the deadlock having already threatened. A well worked move down the right ended with Momoh Kamara rolling the ball back to Julius Magnusson, who steered it home from the edge of the area.

After the break, the hosts kept pressing for a second to seal the points, and it arrived in the final 20 minutes when Niklas Hult combined with Arber Zeneli before playing the ball across for Kamara to tap in.

And Kamara made it a night to remember for himself and the Boras side soon after, cutting in from the right wing and producing a rocket that flew into the top corner from just outside the box.

It's three wins in a row for Elfsborg, who are a point clear of Djurgarden having played two games more, while Vasteras could drop into the bottom half if other results go against them this weekend.

Follow all the Allsvenskan action on Flahshscore.

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AllsvenskanElfsborgVasteras SKMomoh KamaraMikkel LadefogedNiklas HultJulius MagnussonArber Zeneli

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